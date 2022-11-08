Police Blotter: rape, lewd act in public, disorderly conduct

This report covers a selection of incidents reported from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to sexual assault.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Between 12:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m., petty theft of bike parts was reported at Branner Hall.

Between 12 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 17, petty theft of bike parts was reported at the Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center and was reported on Nov. 1.

Between 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 5:50 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at Stern Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

At 9 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at the McCullough Building.

Between 1 p.m on Oct. 31 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, petty theft of a bike was reported at Governor’s Corner.

Between 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, petty theft of a bike was reported at Wilbur Hall.

Thursday, Nov. 3

At 2:30 a.m., an act of trespassing was reported at the Kappa Alpha Theta.

At 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 2, obtaining money by false pretenses was reported at Kimball Hall.

Friday, Nov. 4

At 5 p.m. on June 16, embezzlement of over $950 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way and was reported on Nov. 4.

Between 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 4, vandalism was reported at 400 Jane Stanford Way.

At 9 a.m., solicitation of a lewd act in public was reported at the Oval.

Between 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2nd-degree burglary was reported at the EVGR Laundry and Graduate Packaging Center.

Between 2 a.m. and 7:39 a.m., vandalism was reported at Zambrano Hall at the Graduate School of Business.

Between 9:45 p.m. and 9:55 p.m., petty theft was reported at Toyon Hall.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Between 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 11:45 a.m., grand theft of a bike was reported at Lot 49 of 1047 Campus Drive.

At 10 a.m., petty theft of a scooter was reported at 680 Lomita Drive.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., petty theft of building property was reported at Wilbur Hall.

At 3:35 p.m., an invasion of privacy was reported at Green Library.

Monday, Nov. 7

Between 10 a.m. on Nov. 5 and 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, petty theft of a bike was reported at the Landau Economics Building.

Between 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 7, petty theft of a bike was reported at Castaño Hall.

At 10 p.m. on Nov. 6, grand theft was reported at Stern Hall.

Between 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, petty theft of a bike was reported at Narnia.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at the Sloan Math Center.

Between 9:05 p.m. and 9:35 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at Crothers Memorial.

Between 10 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 4, petty theft of a bike was reported at Huang Engineering Center.

Tuesday, Nov. 8