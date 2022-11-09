Logo
Elise Evans honored as Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Freshman of the Year

Elise Evans during a game against Penn State on Sept. 1, 2022. Evans was also chosen to the All-Pac-12 First Team. (Photo: JOHN LOZANO/ISI Photos)
By Grace Lee
Nov. 9, 2022, 9:38 p.m.

This Tuesday, Pac-12 announced the 2022 women’s soccer All-Conference honors, recognizing athletes that have showcased immense talent and skill this season. Included in the list was none other than freshman defender Elise Evans as the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Freshman of the Year. 

Despite being a freshman, this isn’t Evans’s first award as a Cardinal. This season, she picked up Pac-12, Top Drawer Soccer, College Soccer News and Soccer America weekly awards on numerous occasions. As the most decorated freshman in the conference, she now is the first Stanford player to be named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year since 2017, when Catarina Macario ‘21 won the award.

Ranked fifth overall in the Pac-12, Evans helped Stanford hand No. 1 UCLA its first loss with her game-winning goal and key defensive role. She also scored game-winning goals against Cal Poly and Utah, handing her the title of having the most game-winning goals of any freshman in the conference. 

