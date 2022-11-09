Men’s sailing and women’s volleyball players are forces to be reckoned with

Although men’s sailing and women’s volleyball are nearing the end of their seasons, players aren’t done showcasing their talents just yet.

Chapman Petersen, men’s sailing

Freshman skipper Chapman Petersen has made history in Stanford sailing. Last Sunday, he won the ICSA Singlehanded Championship, becoming the first Stanford men’s sailor to do so since 2006 and the fifth Stanford sailor to win a national individual title. He was one of five freshmen out of 18 competitors, and the only one freshman on the podium. This is his first win on the Cardinal team, having represented Team USA Sailing at the World Sailing Youth Championship and ILCA 6 World Youth Championship in high school.

Kendall Kipp, women’s volleyball

Racking up another Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award, senior opposite Kendall Kipp is definitely one to keep an eye out for in women’s volleyball. Last weekend she helped the Cardinal extend their 12-game win streak with an impressive 40 kills and 6.43 points per set. During the 3-1 victory against Utah, she recorded a match-high of 21 kills. The next day in a 3-0 sweep versus Buffalos, she collected 19 kills, six digs and three blocks.

This Saturday will be an exciting day for men’s sailing and women’s volleyball. Men’s sailing is set to compete in the Fall PCCSC Championship, while women’s volleyball is heading south to face off against UCLA.