Most Stanford MBA graduates opt for long-term lucrative careers in consulting or finance, but not ‘06 graduate Rishi Sunak. For the first time in recorded history, a Stanford MBA alumnus has earned a salary less than 200k after graduation.

When asked why he decided to pursue a more humble career as UK Prime Minister despite having a small net worth just shy of a billion dollars, Sunak claimed that the experiences and impact the role would bring were much more meaningful to him than the modest salary.

“I think it’s an exceptional opportunity for me to fight for the people, and to really make a difference in the country,” says Sunak. “Even more than that, I think it’ll be a great addition to my LinkedIn profile.”

Some suspect that Sunak’s long-term plans are to utilize this unique resume-boosting experience to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Liz Truss, who leveraged her one-month internship as Prime Minister to pivot to a more lucrative salaried career — quantitative finance.

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.