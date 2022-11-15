A Stanford student’s guide to the 125th Big Game

We all know the 125th Big Game is coming up this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. — but what exactly does that entail? Keep reading to find out how to get to Berkeley, where to get discounted tickets for the game and what to do once you’re up at Cal.
Buses to Cal
For $10, you can get shuttle service to and from the game (and a “special snack,” according to University communications). Shuttles will leave from the Stanford Faculty Club at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. To return to campus, the shuttles will be parked away from the stadium and depart 30 minutes after the game has ended.
Get your ticket here.
Tickets to the game
Stanford students are offered reduced ticket prices of only $30 through the student ticket portal (the same one used for claiming home game tickets). Visit the Red Zone page, click “Log in or Claim Tickets,” then under “Football Student Tickets,” select “FB at California.”
What to do in Berkeley
Tailgates
Opening around 11:30 a.m., Tailgate Town takes place at Maxwell Family Field, adjacent to the north entrance of Memorial Stadium. Admission is free for all fans, and there is a beer garden, concessions and cornhole, along with sponsored giveaways and activities.
Henry’s is a popular bar for pregame festivities, with special game day cocktails, yardgames and a DJ starting around 12:30 p.m.
Students can also try their luck getting into one of the many tailgates on Frat Row (Piedmont Avenue); however these events are typically closed to the public.
Rally
Around 1 p.m., the Cal Band, along with Cal Cheer, Dance and Spirit will perform a pregame show on the west steps of Sproul Hall for Sproul Rally.
Giveaway
The first 10,000 fans into the stadium will receive a replica version of The Axe. I’m sure Stanford students could come up with many creative uses for this piece of contraband.