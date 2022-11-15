Police Blotter: burglary, inappropriate conduct, vandalism

Tuesday, Nov. 8
- Between 8 p.m. and 2 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at EVGR Building B.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
- Between 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, grand theft of a bike was reported at EVGR Building C.
- Between 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 9, petty theft of a bike was reported at EVGR Building B.
- Between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 9, petty theft of a bike was reported at Escondido Village Studio 6.
- Between 10 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10:24 a.m. on Nov. 9, grand theft of a scooter was reported at Loro in Florence Moore Hall.
- At 8:54 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building.
Thursday, Nov. 10
- Between 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, theft of personal property was reported at Griffin House in Governor’s Corner.
- Between 12 a.m. and 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 9, theft of personal property was reported in the Gates Building at 353 Jane Stanford Way.
- At 11:28 a.m. on Oct. 28, vehicle theft took place at the Galvez Modular.
- Between 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 10, petty theft of a bike was reported in Hastorf House at Escondido Village.
- Between 12 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, petty theft of a bike was reported at Toyon Hall.
- Between 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 21, theft of personal property was reported at EVGR Building A.
- At 4:47 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at the Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemistry Engineering.
Friday, Nov. 11
- Between 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, theft of personal property was reported at Stern Hall.
- Between 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, theft of personal property was reported at Hoskins Highrise.
- Between 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, vandalism was reported at 860 Mayfield Ave.
- Between 3 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, petty theft of a bike was reported at Crothers Memorial.
- Between 6:42 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 11:23 a.m. on Nov. 11, first degree burglary was reported at 29 Pearce Mitchell Pl.
- Between 8 a.m. on Nov. 10 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 11, grand theft of a bike was reported at 16 Pearce Mitchell Pl.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- Between 11:15 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 12, second-degree burglary was reported at Hundred Block.
- Between 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 12 a.m. on Nov. 12, petty theft was reported at Branner Hall.
- Between 7 p.m. on 7:05 on Nov. 12, a report of a person being touched intimately against their will for sexual arousal was made at Green Library in the Bing Wing.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- At 6:30 p.m., petty theft was reported at EVGR Building A.
- At 6 p.m., grand theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported in Wing A of Roble Hall.
Monday, Nov. 14
- At an unknown time and place, grand theft of a bike was reported.
- Between 9 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 14., petty theft was reported at Florence Moore Hall.
- Between 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 and 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 14, petty theft was reported at Kappa Sigma.
- Between 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 14, petty theft was reported at Castaño Hall.
- At 10 p.m. on Nov. 11, petty theft was reported at EVGR Building D.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
- Between 11:49 a.m. on Aug. 15 and 1:34 a.m. on Nov. 15, stalking was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.