Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

NewsCrime & Safety

Police Blotter: burglary, inappropriate conduct, vandalism

(Graphic: TUAN ANH NGUYEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Greta Reich
Nov. 15, 2022, 11:12 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

  • Between 8 p.m. and 2 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at EVGR Building B.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

  • Between 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, grand theft of a bike was reported at EVGR Building C.
  • Between 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 9, petty theft of a bike was reported at EVGR Building B.
  • Between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 9, petty theft of a bike was reported at Escondido Village Studio 6.
  • Between 10 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10:24 a.m. on Nov. 9, grand theft of a scooter was reported at Loro in Florence Moore Hall.
  • At 8:54 p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building.

Thursday, Nov. 10

  • Between 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, theft of personal property was reported at Griffin House in Governor’s Corner.
  • Between 12 a.m. and 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 9, theft of personal property was reported in the Gates Building at 353 Jane Stanford Way.
  • At 11:28 a.m. on Oct. 28, vehicle theft took place at the Galvez Modular.
  • Between 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 10, petty theft of a bike was reported in Hastorf House at Escondido Village.
  • Between 12 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, petty theft of a bike was reported at Toyon Hall.
  • Between 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 21, theft of personal property was reported at EVGR Building A.
  • At 4:47  p.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at the Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemistry Engineering.

Friday, Nov. 11

  • Between 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, theft of personal property was reported at Stern Hall.
  • Between 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, theft of personal property was reported at Hoskins Highrise.
  • Between 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, vandalism was reported at 860 Mayfield Ave.
  • Between 3 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, petty theft of a bike was reported at Crothers Memorial.
  • Between 6:42 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 11:23 a.m. on Nov. 11, first degree burglary was reported at 29 Pearce Mitchell Pl.
  • Between 8 a.m. on Nov. 10 and 6 p.m. on Nov. 11, grand theft of a bike was reported at 16 Pearce Mitchell Pl.

Saturday, Nov. 12

  • Between 11:15 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 12, second-degree burglary was reported at Hundred Block.
  • Between 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 12 a.m. on Nov. 12, petty theft was reported at Branner Hall.
  • Between 7 p.m. on 7:05 on Nov. 12, a report of a person being touched intimately against their will for sexual arousal was made at Green Library in the Bing Wing.

Sunday, Nov. 13

  • At 6:30 p.m., petty theft was reported at EVGR Building A.
  • At 6 p.m., grand theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported in Wing A of Roble Hall.

Monday, Nov. 14

  • At an unknown time and place, grand theft of a bike was reported.
  • Between 9 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 14., petty theft was reported at Florence Moore Hall.
  • Between 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 and 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 14, petty theft was reported at Kappa Sigma. 
  • Between 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 14, petty theft was reported at Castaño Hall. 
  • At 10 p.m. on Nov. 11, petty theft was reported at EVGR Building D. 

Tuesday, Nov. 15

  • Between 11:49 a.m. on Aug. 15 and 1:34 a.m. on Nov. 15, stalking was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Print Article
The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account