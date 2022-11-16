Stanford prepares to travel to visit a small state school this weekend: Bearkhaleigh College. Little is known about the underdogs in this encounter. But you know what they say about little schools: little hearts, little minds.
We believe Berklee College actually created a football team just for the little game — can these musicians learn football in time? Will Mingus the Jazz Cat play a trumpet to taunt the Tree on the sidelines?
Analysts say the one path of victory for Burcklee involves having fun on the football field, which would result in an automatic expulsion of any Stanford player. Another avenue of victory for Beurkley involves the Stanford Band once again committing “The Play.”
Anyways, the humor section thinks that this will be one of the games of all time. We look forward to seeing Berkleland Stanford Junior University try its best to overcome its anonymity.
Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.