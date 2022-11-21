Police report gunfire at Stanford Shopping Center

An unknown suspect fired into Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at the Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. No one was hit by the gunfire and the scene is secure, according to a tweet from the Palo Alto Police.

The University wrote that there was police activity at the Stanford Shopping Center and to avoid the area in an AlertSU sent at 5 p.m.

Police wrote on twitter that the motive and target are currently unknown. According to their initial information, the suspect fired a handgun from a black Chevrolet Camaro. A witness reported that the suspect fled northbound on El Camino Real.

Happening Now: Officers are on scene at Stanford Shopping Center, where an unknown suspect in a vehicle fired at least one round into Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse. No one was struck. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/1dKlYRbQXM — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) November 22, 2022

Police officers have closed the 100 block of El Camino Real for their investigation. They found evidence that at least two shots were fired from this area.

There were no lockdowns ordered by the police as a result of the gunfire and they wrote on twitter that they have checked the entirety of the shopping center. Several police officers remain at the shopping center “to ensure public safety,” wrote Palo Alto Police on Twitter.

There were no lockdowns ordered by police as a result of this incident. Officers have checked the entirety of the mall. There are still a number of officers remaining on scene to ensure public safety. — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) November 22, 2022

Palo Alto Police also wrote in a tweet that there was an initial report that “someone *may* have been seen with a holster inside in the mall after the shot(s) were fired.” There were no reports of a gun being pointed or displayed.

This story is breaking and will be updated.