Columbae Gothic

Ode to Columbae, I

you would wake up on the porch

drowning in sunlight

drenched in sweat

every inch of exposed skin burning, peeling, pleading

you would run away

inside to safety

how long have you been asleep?

how much can you stretch a cat nap?

the rotten limes and lemons

falling one after the other

and the nasty smell coming from an old resident’s fridge

how long would you stay?

how long have you been here?

you can close the door behind you

but the blinds will never be opaque enough

this house begs for sunlight

it collapses in and out on itself

the walls fade

nobody takes care of our art

we love and we lose and we move in and out

and the TV should be up against the wall

do you get it?

do you smell the cast iron pans?

when the sun-spotted walls

started closing in

and you ran out without looking back

do you miss them now? are you waiting to get back?

Ode to Columbae, II

The house is starting to smell the way a house smells

Warm timbre that creaks under carpet

Seems to reach our noses before it reaches our ears

And when I got out of the shower this morning

The air was warm in the third floor hallway

I thanked the sun for the open windows

And I thanked the windows for the sun

It’s just one of those Thursdays

Where time is suspended in space

And I see my roommate’s BeReal

Before I see his face

But that’s okay

It’s just one of those Thursdays

Where writing poetry puts me to sleep

And Halloween is nearing but nothing’s ever scary enough

In Northern California

Just daunting

Just overwhelming

Just gnawing at your bones like a hungry dog

The girl who knows

Which fraternity’s backyard

The eucalyptus trees shed their bark in

Is angry at my roommate again

So I stand up to say hi to him

It’s one of those days where I hate my poetry

And the thought of writing is so scary it’s paralyzing

So I dip my toes into the claw

And pee in the bush where I saw a coyote

Last week

To mark my territory

On this Thursday night

In this part of Northern California

To stay a poet

And to stay, not be a passerby

Of this house

Of warm timbre

Note from the author: These two poems are part of a larger series inspired by my home on campus, Columbae. I’m constantly trying to capture the daunting and dread of college life that runs concurrent to the vibrant and flourishing culture of my co-op. For the rest of the series, please refer to past and present Columbae yearbooks.