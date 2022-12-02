After clinching Pac-12 title, women’s volleyball nearly sweeps Pac-12 honors

This year has been one for the books for Stanford women’s volleyball, with the team finishing off the regular season as the Pac-12 champions. This is the program’s first conference title since 2019. As the team gears up for postseason, Pac-12 recently announced the All-Pac-12 honors. The awards are voted on by the head coaches in the Pac-12 Conference. The Cardinal nearly swept the titles with Stanford players clinching four out of the five awards.

Kendall Kipp, Player of the Year

Senior outside hitter Kendall Kipp is leaving her mark both in the program and in the Pac-12. She is ranked 20th nationally and second in the Pac-12 for her impressive mark of 5.21 points per set. Kipp is the first Cardinal to be recognized as the Player of the Year since former Cardinal Kathryn Plummer ‘19 was recognized in 2018. She has been instrumental in the team’s success this year with 42 total aces and 4.31 kills per set.

Kami Miner, Setter of the Year

Last season, sophomore setter Kami Miner was recognized as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. This year, she’s established herself as a mainstay in the Pac-12’s best, earning a title as Setter of the Year. This isn’t her first time being recognized by the Pac-12 this season, having previously garnered the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week titles. Her impressive average of 11.25 assists per set puts her at top of the conference and eighth in the country. Miner’s attack average of .292 also ranks second in the conference and seventh nationally. Miner is the first Cardinal setter to be recognized since Jenna Gray ‘19 in 2019.

Elena Oglivie, Libero of the Year

Hailing from Hawaii, junior libero Elena Oglivie was voted the Pac-12 Libero of the Year. She joins former Cardinal Morgan Hentz ‘19 as the only two Cardinal players to be recognized since the creation of the award in 2011. During this season, Oglivie was a three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. Her 4.35 average of digs per set tops the conference.

Kevin Hambly, Coach of the Year

Players weren’t the only ones being recognized this season. Head coach Kevin Hambly was honored as the Coach of the Year again after being recognized in 2018. So far this year, he guided the Cardinal to a 24-4 record and Pac-12 title with national championship aspirations. Hambly had previously led the team to three other Pac-12 titles and back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019. With an 18-game win streak, the team holds a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinal will play their first postseason game tomorrow against Pepperdine. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Maples Pavilion.