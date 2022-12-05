Track and Field starts off the season strong

The Stanford track and field team traveled to Boston to compete in the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener against collegiate athletes from around the country. Both the men’s and women’s teams found success in the 5000-meter run, the only event Cardinal runners competed in.
Junior Ky Robinson placed first for the men in the 5000-meter on Saturday, recording the best-ever time for a Stanford athlete in the event.
Robinson finished with a time of 13:11:53 in the event, crushing his previous best by more than eight seconds and landing him the fourth-fastest time in indoor collegiate history (11th-fastest including outdoor). Robinson beat Stanford’s all-time fastest in the 5000 by almost four seconds, surpassing both the indoor record set by 14-time All-American Chris Derrick ‘12 (13:19:58) and the outdoor record set by former Olympian Ian Dobson ‘05 (13:15:33).
The race itself was one for the books, as nine runners finished within the top 20 times in NCAA indoor racing history. The Cardinal’s other competitor in the race — fifth-year senior Meika Beaudoin-Rosseau — also recorded a personal best of 13:40:50, placing 41st.
The women’s team entered four runners in the 5000. Leading the Cardinal was junior Zofia Dudek, who placed 15th and recorded a personal best of 15:40:41 — placing her third on the Stanford women’s all-time indoor list for the event. Junior Lucy Jenks placed 18th and landed fourth on the same list, while sophomore Audrey Dadamio set a personal record on her way to 44th. Senior Grace Connolly placed 66th.
After a great performance in Boston, Stanford will travel to the Spokane Invitational on Saturday.