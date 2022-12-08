18-year-old Fresno native Enrique “Henry” Ruiz-Sanchez, who posed as a Stanford student and regularly entered campus dorms, has been terminated and barred from any Stanford employment, Recreation and Wellness confirmed Thursday.

Any employment Sanchez has had with the University has been “terminated, and he never did, nor will he, work for Stanford,” wrote Recreation and Wellness Executive Director Alexander Accetta in a Thursday statement to The Daily.

Sanchez began posing as a Stanford student as early as June and visited fraternity parties, the gym and student housing, throughout the fall quarter, according to multiple students.

Stanford University Department of Public Safety spoke to Sanchez on Nov. 30 explaining to him that he was not allowed in student residences after Branner RAs reported him.

Sanchez told The Daily Tuesday that he was hired as a Stanford gym employee by Recreation and Wellness prior to Thanksgiving Break.

“I’m usually on campus working at the gym, whether I’m there or, you know, doing something there,” Sanchez said.

Accetta confirmed Sanchez received a verbal offer for a position but was not approved to start work until Dec. 5. Accetta added that Sanchez was fired Thursday.

“At no point in time did Mr. Sanchez perform any work for Stanford or engage in any training with [Recreation and Wellness],” Accetta wrote.

Just 18 hours after receiving his onboarding email for his Recreation and Wellness position, Sanchez told The Daily that he had been allowed to enter gyms because his Recreation and Wellness job gave him an ID card and email address.

Accetta disputed this account: Sanchez was never provided an official Stanford ID Card from the Stanford ID Card Office and was also not provided with a stanford.edu email, Accetta said.

Sanchez showed The Daily emails he received Monday morning that contained his Stanford University ID (SUID) and instructions to create a SUNetID. The same day, he also received instructions for submitting I-9 documentation, a date for employee orientation and directions to access WhenToWork, an employee scheduling platform.

Access to Stanford’s recreational facilities is available to University affiliates with a valid SUID. Affiliates can also purchase a guest pass, which can be used by guests of affiliates, though guests under the age of 18 are not allowed in the Fitness Center, according to Recreation and Wellness’ website.

Sanchez declined to comment on Accetta’s statement and asked that The Daily no longer contact him.