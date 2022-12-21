Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case

Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court.

Cohen, a professor in the School of Medicine, was the first geneticist to transplant genes from one living organism to another. The award-winning scientist claimed to have found a cure for the neurodegenerative and ultimately fatal Huntington’s disease. He also claimed the treatment he’d discovered had already been approved by the FDA for use in unrelated treatments. Chris Alafi, a longtime family friend of Cohen and biotech investor, believed him, and invested $20 million into the company Cohen formed to capitalize on the discovery.

What Cohen failed to tell Alafi, according to a June 25 opinion issued by the Superior Court of California in Santa Clara, was that the drug had been withdrawn by the FDA in 1976 for its “potentially deadly side effects” and placed on the “DO NOT COMPOUND” list after causing the loss of limbs and death.

During testimony over the course of the case, which was filed by Alafi and his investment company in October 2018, Cohen claimed that he was unaware of this judgment. But in subsequent cross-examination, he admitted that he had been aware of the FDA’s verdict before soliciting Alafi’s investment and had provided “untruthful testimony [to the court]” said Michael Gardener, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, in an interview. Judge Beth McGowen who ruled on the case, wrote that “Dr. Cohen’s testimony at times was inconsistent, confusing, and unreliable.”

According to Gardener, this case has caused heartbreak for the Alafi family which shared an “extremely intimate and close relationship” for decades with Cohen before the ill-fated investment. “They live near each other…their families socialized with each other, they went to Yom Kippur services together, they visited each other in the hospital…I mean everyone relied on [Cohen] because he was such a close family friend and because this was a world renowned scientist, so when he tells you something, you tend to believe that.”

Cohen remains employed at Stanford, which now owns the intellectual property from Cohen’s since-dissolved company. He repaid the $20 million investment as well as the $9 million in interest ordered by the court today, though he has filed an appeal. The Daily has reached out to Cohen and the University for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.