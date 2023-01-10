NewsCrime & Safety

Police Blotter: Possession of unlawful paraphernalia, counterfeiting, battery

By Caroline Chen
Jan. 10, 2023, 10:10 p.m.

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Sunday, Jan. 1

  • At 8:12 a.m., obstruction and resistance against an emergency medical technician was reported at 77 Barnes Ct. Grand theft of a scooter, battery on emergency personnel, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia was also reported at this time, date and location.

Monday, Jan. 2

  • Petty theft of a bike between 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 23 and 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 2 was reported at Barnes Midrise.
  • Between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m., theft and counterfeiting by use of access card information was reported at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

  • Between 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 3, trespassing was reported at a residence at 667 Cabrillo Ave.
  • Petty theft of a bike between 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 23 and 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 3 was reported at Barnes Midrise.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

  • At 3:39 p.m., an arrest was made for theft of personal property from and entering of a dwelling at Munger Graduate Residence Building 1. 

Friday, Jan. 6

  • At 2:59 a.m., an arrest was made for unlawful possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at 1000 Campus Dr.
  • Between 9:06 p.m. Jan. 4 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6, vandalism of less than $400 and disorderly lodging without the owner’s consent was reported at the Roble Gym.

Saturday, Jan. 7

  • Petty theft at an unknown time between Dec. 16 and Jan. 7 was reported at Florence Moore Hall. 

Sunday, Jan. 8

  • Petty theft between 11:54 a.m. on Dec. 11 and 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 12 was reported at Quillen Highrise.

Monday, Jan. 9

  • Between 12:00 p.m. and 12:48 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at 300 Lomita Dr.

