Levi Strauss heir Dan Goldman J.D. ’05 sworn in to U.S. Congress

Representative Daniel Sachs Goldman (D-NY) J.D. ’05 was sworn in Jan. 3 to represent the newly-redrawn 10th U.S. Congressional District in New York City, defeating the Republican nominee with 83.9% of the vote. According to financial disclosure forms, the former attorney’s estimated personal net worth is up to $253 million, making him one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

Goldman graduated with distinction from Stanford Law School and its Pro Bono Program in 2005. He was awarded one of the Law School’s annual Public Service Fellowships, described as recognizing students “who have demonstrated a commitment to public service and an intent to seek permanent employment in that field.”

While at Stanford Law, Goldman, who is from an Orthodox Jewish family, wrote about Jewish involvement in the Civil Rights movement. He also contributed research to “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander J.D. ’92, a book about racial inequalities in the American criminal justice system.

Goldman is an heir to Levi Strauss & Co., where his maternal great-grandfather was president. His paternal grandfather, Richard Goldman, was a billionaire philanthropist in San Francisco who donated to many Bay Area environmental and Jewish organizations.

During Goldman’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination, where he was endorsed by The New York Times, progressive rivals criticized him for contributing $4 million to his own campaign. He also received maximum campaign contributions from billionaire Stephen M. Ross, who was a major fundraiser and supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Goldman attended Sidwell Friends School, an elite Washington D.C. high school that other children of prominent public figures, including Sasha Obama and Chelsea Clinton ’01, also attended. Afterward, he earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University in 1998.

After graduating from law school, Goldman worked at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for a decade, where he prosecuted several high profile cases involving organized and white collar crime. In 2017, Goldman became a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

In 2019, Goldman led investigations for the House Intelligence Committee and was lead counsel for the first impeachment inquiry against Trump. He testified at the public hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.

Goldman ran for the Democratic nomination for New York Attorney General in 2021, but withdrew to endorse Letitia James when she rejoined the race.

Goldman’s political stances are progressive on issues including increasing the national minimum wage, supporting the Green New Deal and promoting universal childcare. He is more moderate on healthcare, supporting both public and private options. Goldman is opposed to expanding the Supreme Court.

The Daily has reached out to Goldman’s office for comment.