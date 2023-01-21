Bout with the Bears: Men’s tennis falls to Berkeley

After a win over St. Mary’s (0-1, 0-0 WCC) in their dual play opener last week, No. 13 Stanford men’s tennis (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) fell to Cal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) 4-3 on Friday in their first defeat of the season.

The Cardinal dropped two of the three doubles matches, losing the doubles point to give Cal a 1-0 lead. Juniors Arthur Fery and Neel Rajesh were bested 6-4, while freshman Samir Banerjee and junior Aryan Chaudhary lost 6-2.

As the single matches began, it was clear that it would be a close matchup. Chaudhary, first to finish his singles match, beat Cal’s Siddhant Banthia 6-2, 6-3 in the four spot. However, the Bears responded with three singles victories to earn the upset.

Today's singles six:



1⃣ Fery

2⃣ Basing

3⃣ Banerjee

4⃣ Chaudhary

5⃣ Kolasinski

6⃣ Rajesh#GoStanford — Stanford Men's Tennis (@StanfordTennis) January 20, 2023

Both sophomore Max Basing and Banerjee, playing in spots two and three respectively, won their singles matches. Basing had a ranked win against No. 52 Ryder Jackson, 7-6, 7-5, while Banerjee, the last to finish his match, beat Cal’s Carl Emil Overbeck in three sets, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3. But it was not enough to defeat Cal, who came through in the first, fifth and sixth spots to claim the upset.

The start of dual play marks the return of Fery, who took fall quarter off to play on the professional circuit. With Fery back and two top-10 players in the lineup — No. 2 freshman Nishesh Basavareddy and No. 7 Basing — Stanford looks to be a formidable team. While Basavareddy is currently out with an injury, he hopes to return for the ITA Indoor National playoffs, which begin on Jan. 29.

Men’s tennis will have home court advantage this Sunday as they take on Santa Clara (0-0, 0-0 WCC) at Taube Family Tennis Center. Matches are set to begin at 12 p.m. PT.