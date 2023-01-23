The Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) received a bomb threat Monday, according to an email sent to business school students Monday morning.

No threat was ultimately identified by police, the email said. Bernadette DeRafael and Lee Redmon of the GSB’s Risk Team, who sent the email, noted that the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) investigated the situation and inspected the GSB buildings as part of the search.

According to SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson, the bomb threat was received by a “reporting party” at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. SUDPS and GSB security officers immediately responded, performing a thorough search of the GSB buildings, Larson wrote.

The search did not uncover “any suspicious or questionable items associated with the threat,” Larson wrote.

At this time, the incident is under active investigation, according to the email from DeRafae and Redmon, who encouraged GSB students to report any unusual activity to the GSB Security Team at (408) 731-0282.

No AlertSU notification was sent out about the threat since “it was determined that there was no imminent or continuing threat to the campus community,” Larson wrote.

Larson did not comment on whether the identity of the reporting party was known or how the investigation would move forward.