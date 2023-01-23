Victim of Half Moon Bay mass shooting sent to Stanford Medical Center

This article contains graphic descriptions of violence and a reference to suicide.

A victim of the Half Moon Bay shootings arrived at the Stanford Medical Center in critical condition at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Stanford Health Care spokesperson. The suspect of the shootings, which left seven others dead, is in custody.

Authorities said two shootings occurred minutes apart at farms roughly 20 miles from campus. At the time of publication, none of the victims, including the victim at Stanford Medical Center, had been officially identified.

As officers arrived at the first scene at approximately 2:20 p.m., they discovered five bodies riddled with bullet wounds. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while one was taken for treatment for life-threatening injuries at Stanford. Officers proceeded to the second scene, where they found three more dead, according to Sheriff Christina Corpus at an evening press conference held by the San Mateo County police department.

Earlier this afternoon, Stanford sent a “message of care and concern” about the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. on Saturday. The Monterey Park attacker, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gun wound, also used a semiautomatic weapon in his rampage, which left 11 dead and 9 injured.

At the Emergency Department of the Stanford Medical Center, none of the approximately a dozen people at the entrance knew any details about the shooting. The hospital was sparsely populated by those visiting family members and loved ones, few of whom had checked their phones since the shooting had occurred.

One cafeteria worker said that the news of the victim’s transport to the hospital had spread rapidly around the building, though he did not know the details of the man’s condition.

He said a fellow staff member had come up to him around 6 p.m. and asked “did you hear about the mushroom guy?” an apparent reference to the location of shootings.

According to Half Moon Bay council member Debbie Ruddock, the victims are believed to be Chinese farm workers.

Zhao Chunli, 67, is currently in custody for the shootings after he turned himself in to the San Mateo County Sheriff at a site designated for ad hoc media coordination. The F.B.I. is working with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s department to investigate the Half Moon Bay shooting. A man in a baseball cap was seen being led away in handcuffs at around 4:40 p.m., two hours after the police initially responded to the shootings and almost an hour before the surviving victim arrived at the Medical Center. Chunli was a worker at one of the sites of the shooting, an agricultural nursery, according to Sheriff Corpus.

Police confirmed that a semiautomatic rifle was the only weapon used in the attack. They could not confirm whether the weapon was obtained legally.

Questions about the legality of semiautomatic weapons, like those used in the L.A. and Half Moon Bay attacks as well as the Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York shootings last year, have divided Washington. An Illinois judge blocked a ban of semiautomatic weapons earlier this month.

Meanwhile, California representatives, including those who represent Half Moon Bay, took to social media to express their grief about the mass shooting.

“Two hours ago I joined my colleagues on the Capitol steps for a vigil for the victims of the shooting in Monterey Park,” wrote California State Assemblymember Marc Berman on Twitter. “Before we’ve even had a chance to mourn them, there is yet another mass shooting — this time in Half Moon Bay. In my district.”

Governor Gavin Newsom also took to Twitter to write that he was informed of the Half Moon Bay shooting as he was meeting with victims of the Monterey Park shooting. “Tragedy upon tragedy,” Newsom wrote.

At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay.



Half Moon Bay council member Joaquin Jimenez also expressed his grief in today’s press conference. “As you know, at the beginning of the year, the farmworker community was affected [by the floods]. And now this,” Jimenez said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.