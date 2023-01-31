Photo Gallery: Lake Lagunita Lives!

After more than 20 years, 10 of which being extreme drought, California finally received torrential rain from atmospheric rivers passing across the state, bringing a surprise to the Stanford community. Lake Lagunita, one of the most prominent landscapes on the Stanford campus, is finally full once again, attracting wildlife of many kinds as well as becoming a new source of entertainment and destination of interest for students, faculty, and community members.

Daily photographers Leo Glikbarg, Megan King, Ananya Navale, Audrey Nguyen-Hoang, Monique Ouk, and Avni Vats captured scenes around the lake.