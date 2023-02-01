Photo Gallery: Throwback — Stanford amidst drought

With the current climate and downpour of atmospheric rivers for weeks on end, it becomes difficult to remember that our school and state were ever in a drought.

On Oct. 1, 2022, California entered its fourth year of extreme drought; all counties in the state, including Santa Clara County, are under drought emergency proclamations, according to the official website of the State of California.

This photo essay (containing photos taken between Oct. 24-31, 2022) is an exploration of the drought’s effect on Stanford and the land that surrounds the campus, as well as Stanford’s management of and response to the drought.

While many sprinkler systems at Stanford run during the night to reduce water lost to evaporation, some lawns are still watered during the day, and water over-spray onto sidewalks and roads remains an issue. (Photo: MEGAN KING/The Stanford Daily)

Campus fountain running in the afternoon. (Photo: MEGAN KING/The Stanford Daily)

Vegetation near Felt Reservoir — one of the reservoirs that provide most of the water to irrigate Stanford’s lawns and fields. (Photo: MEGAN KING/The Stanford Daily)

The lawn in front of Wilbur Hall is lush, green and irrigated, despite a few nearby small patches of lawn that are no longer being irrigated due to the drought. (Photo: MEGAN KING/The Stanford Daily)

A spigot near the Stanford Golf Course and Red Barn was not turned off properly and leaks water. (Photo: MEGAN KING/The Stanford Daily)

A puddle outside of the Sapp Center for Science Teaching and Learning in the afternoon on a precipitation-free day. (Photo: MEGAN KING/The Stanford Daily)