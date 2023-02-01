Photo Gallery: Throwback — Stanford amidst drought

With the current climate and downpour of atmospheric rivers for weeks on end, it becomes difficult to remember that our school and state were ever in a drought.
On Oct. 1, 2022, California entered its fourth year of extreme drought; all counties in the state, including Santa Clara County, are under drought emergency proclamations, according to the official website of the State of California.
This photo essay (containing photos taken between Oct. 24-31, 2022) is an exploration of the drought’s effect on Stanford and the land that surrounds the campus, as well as Stanford’s management of and response to the drought.