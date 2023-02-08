Police Blotter: Vandalism, stalking, petty theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Appropriation of lost property between 5 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 21 was reported at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Vandalism of less than $400 took place between 11 a.m. on Jan. 30 and 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 31 and was reported at 420 Jane Stanford Way Building 320.

Between 4:36 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, petty theft from a building was reported at Quillen Highrise.

An incident of stalking that took place between Oct. 3 and Jan. 23 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way and was cleared/closed.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Petty theft of a bike between 1:15 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. was reported at Clark Center.

Between 1:40 p.m. and 1:50 p.m., an incident of obtaining money of over $400 by false pretenses was reported at Junipero in Wilbur Hall.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Solicitation of a lewd act in public that took place between 1:31 a.m. and 1:39 a.m. was reported at Durand Building and cleared by arrest.

Between 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, petty theft from a building was reported at Munger Graduate Residence, Building 4.

Petty theft of a bike that took place between 9 p.m on Jan. 30 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 was reported at Schiff House.

At 9:30 p.m., an incident of disorderly conduct, such as loitering on private property, was reported at the Arrillaga Alumni Center and cleared by arrest.

Friday, Feb. 3

Between 8 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 3, petty theft of a bike was reported at Castaño Hall.

Between 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, a second degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Lot 65 in Cowell/Bowdoin.

At 12:10 p.m., a hit-and-run collision with property damage, including vehicles, was reported at the 300 block of Roth Way.

A second degree burglary from a motor vehicle that took place on Nov. 21 between 6:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. was reported at Bing Concert Hall.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Between 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, petty theft of a bike was reported at Mirrielees Highrise.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Petty theft of a bike that took place between 9 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 2 a.m. on Feb. 5 was reported at the Gates Computer Science Lab.

Between 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 4 and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, Motor vehicle theft was reported at EVGR Building A.

At 9:13 p.m., a weapon law violation was reported at Manzanita Field Parking Garage.

Monday, Feb. 6

At 8 a.m. on Feb. 3, vandalism of $400 or more was reported at Escondido Village, EVGR-A Duan Hall.

Between 7:26 a.m. and 12 p.m., petty theft from a building was reported at Hoskins Highrise.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Between 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, petty theft of a bike was reported at a private residence.

Unknown dates