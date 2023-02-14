Stanford places fourth at the Metroplex Challenge

After a dominant performance against No. 28 Arizona (2-4, 1-3 Pac-12), No. 22 Stanford women’s gymnastics (6-4, 2-1 Pac-12) finished fourth in the Metroplex Challenge in Texas at the Fort Worth Convention Center on Saturday. Despite falling to No.1 Oklahoma (10-0, 2-0 Big 12), No. 9 Alabama (5-3, 2-2 SEC) and No. 14 Arkansas (3-5, 1-3 SEC), the Cardinal recorded their best regular season team total since 2020.

Multiple Stanford gymnasts emerged with new career bests. Sophomore Brenna Neault achieved a career-best floor score of 9.900, as well as a season-best all-around total. Junior Amanda Zeng also earned a career record of 9.850 on floor, while freshman Anna Roberts and senior Chloe Widner matched their career-bests on the bars with scores of 9.850 and 9.875 respectively.

Stanford began the night with beam, earning a total team score of 49.175, with Widner leading the pack with a score of 9.900. The Cardinal continued their momentum into their floor routines, getting the team’s second best total of the season of 49.325 in the event. This rotation also saw the debut of redshirt-freshman Katya Sander, who scored 9.650.

The third rotation was the vault and this proved to be Stanford’s weak spot as the team only totaled 48.975. However, Roberts showcased her formidable form, as she recorded a score of 9.875 to cement her position as the Cardinal’s top scorer in this event for the past five consecutive meets. Into the last rotation on the bars, Widner and fifth-year Madison Brunette led the way with season-best efforts of 9.875 apiece to the team’s total of 49.250.

While Stanford was excelling on the bars, Oklahoma, who was predicted to win the entire meet, was trailing going into the final rotation. Nevertheless, the Sooners managed to pull off a season-high of 49.675 on the floor to win their fifth straight Metroplex Challenge title. With a team total of 198.125, Oklahoma skilfully edged out the competition, with the Crimson Tide claiming second place with 198.000 and the Gymbacks posting 197.125. Oklahoma also managed to dominate the individual categories, taking home the all-round crown and defending their No. 1 ranking.

Due to scheduling concerns, the Cardinal’s total was simultaneously used in a head-to-head match up with No. 4 Utah (10-1, 3-0 Pac-12). Despite Stanford’s score of 196.725 falling to the Utes’ team total of 197.600, this dual will only be counted towards the Cardinal’s conference record.

Stanford will return to Maples Pavilion on Monday, Feb. 13 against No. 25 Washington (4-6, 0-4 Pac-12) in their annual Pink Meet. The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m.