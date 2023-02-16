Two Stanford academics named among SBF bail bond co-signers

Stanford Law School Dean Emeritus Larry Kramer and Stanford Senior Research Scientist Andreas Paepcke co-signed Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail bond as guarantors, according to court documents made public Wednesday afternoon. The two academics put up $500,000 and $200,000 respectively.

A New York federal judge ruled that their names should be revealed after several media lawyers and news organizations argued that their identities were public interest.

Although both co-signers are “emeritus” faculty, a label that means they’re technically retired, both academics are allowed to retain their titles and return to work on campus. Kramer last taught a Stanford Law School (SLS) course in Autumn 2020, but Paepcke is listed as the instructor for a range of computer science independent studies courses this year.

Bankman-Fried’s parents, SLS Professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, are also guarantors and used their Palo Alto home — where the FTX co-founder is currently under house arrest — to secure the bond.

Larry Kramer revealed that his family’s close friendship with Bankman and Fried influenced his decision to co-sign.

He called them “the truest of friends” for their response to their family’s “harrowing battle with cancer,” in a statement obtained by The Daily. In turn, Kramer has “sought to support as they face their own crisis.”

“My actions are in my personal capacity, and I have no business dealings or interest in this matter other than to help our loyal and steadfast friends,” Kramer wrote.

Paepcke has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Bankman-Fried was released in December on a $250 million bond. He faces charges including wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and campaign finance laws violations following the widely publicized downfall of FTX in early November.

The University and SLS spokespeople have yet to respond to a request for comment.