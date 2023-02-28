Police Blotter: Rape, vandalism, burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to rape.

Monday, Feb. 20

Grand theft of a scooter at 5 p.m. on Feb. 19 was reported at EVGR Duan Family Hall.

At 10 p.m., a rape was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Between 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb 21, vandalism of $400 or more was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 1:40 p.m. and 1:50 p.m., grand theft was reported at Encina Hall West.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

At 7:30 a.m., an arrest warrant for a misdemeanor was issued at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

At 8:10 p.m., a bedroom invasion of privacy incident was reported at Muwekma Tah Ruk.

At 9:30 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at the West Campus Tennis Courts.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Between 9:40 a.m. and 9:50 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at the Oval.

Friday, Feb. 24

At 10:49 a.m., petty theft of a bike was reported at the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building.

Saturday, Feb. 25

At 4 p.m., non-criminal hate violence was reported at 100 Electioneer Rd.

At 10:24 p.m., second degree burglary of breaking and entering was reported at the Pro Shop.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., a grand theft of a bike was reported at the Environment and Energy Building.

Grand theft of a bike between 11 p.m. on Feb 25. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 was reported at Mirrielees.

Monday, Feb. 27