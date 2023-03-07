Police Blotter: Hit and run collision, property damage to violate civil rights

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Between 9:30 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., a bike was stolen from Zambrano Hall.

Between 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 28, a bike was stolen from Ujamaa.

Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., property damage to violate civil rights occurred at Lane History Corner.

At an unknown time, a hit and run collision resulting in property damage occurred at 500 O’Connor Lane.

Wednesday, Mar. 1

Between 11:51 a.m. on Jan. 25 and Mar. 1, a fictitious check with the intent to defraud was made or passed at Old Union.

Thursday, Mar. 2

Between 6 p.m. on Mar. 1 and 9:15 a.m. on Mar. 2, a bike was stolen from Kappa Alpha Theta.

Between 5:30 p.m. on Mar. 1 and 12 p.m. on Mar. 2, a bike was stolen from Delta Delta Delta.

Between 8:30 p.m. on Mar. 1 and 1 p.m. on Mar. 2, a bike was stolen from Rinconada.

At 4 p.m., a man was caught trespassing at Otero.

Between 9 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 6 p.m. on Mar. 2, a grand theft occurred at Braun Music Center.

At 9:43 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Kimball Hall.

Friday, Mar. 3

At 9 a.m., property damage to violate civil rights was reported at Building 170 in Main Quad.

Between 3:15 p.m. on Mar. 2 and 6 a.m. on Mar. 3, a petty theft occurred at Building 5 of Munger Graduate Residences.

Saturday, Mar. 4

Between 3:30 p.m. on Mar. 3 and 9 a.m. on Mar. 4, bike parts were stolen from Building 50 in Escondido Village.

Sunday, Mar. 5