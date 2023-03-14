Police Blotter: Hate crime, vandalism and grand theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 7 to March 13 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to antisemitism.

Tuesday, March 7

Between 8 p.m. on March 5 and 6 p.m. on March 7, a second degree burglary from a motor vehicle occurred at Loro of Florence Moore Hall.

Between 7 p.m. on March 6 and 8:30 a.m. on March 7, a bike was stolen from Roble Field Parking Garage.

Wednesday, March 8

Between 8 p.m. on March 7 and 11:30 a.m. on March 8, a bike was stolen from Casa Zapata.

At 3 p.m., a petty theft from a vehicle occurred at 100 Running Farm Lane.

At 6 p.m., a petty theft from a vehicle occurred at Building 31 of Escondido Village.

At 10:10 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Meier Hall.

Thursday, Mar. 9

Between 9 a.m. on March 6 and 12 p.m. on March 9, a petty theft occurred at Johnson Field.

Between 9 a.m. on March 8 and 9 a.m. on March 9, a second degree burglary from a motor vehicle occurred at Building 208 of Rains Apartments.

Between 6 p.m. on March 8 and 5:50 a.m. on March 9, a petty theft from a motor vehicle occurred at 100 Ayrshire Farm Lane.

Between 6 p.m. on March 8 and 7:30 a.m. on March 9, a petty theft from a motor vehicle occurred at 100 Ayrshire Farm Lane.

Between 9:30 p.m. on March 8 and 10:50 p.m. on March 9, a bike was stolen from Huang Engineering Center.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., a bike was stolen from Larkin West.

At 6 p.m., a grand theft occurred at Huang Engineering Center.

At 7 p.m., a bike was stolen from Rinconada.

Friday, March 10

Between 12 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 8 a.m. on March 10, a motor vehicle theft occurred at 408 Panama Mall.

Between 2:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., a swastika was found next to a student’s room in a threat to student safety in Alondra of Florence Moore Hall.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., a grand theft occurred at Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemical Engineering.

At 4:38 p.m., vandalism of less than $400 occurred at Building 200 of Main Quad.

Between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., a bike was stolen from Huang Engineering Center.

Saturday, March 11

At 8:53 a.m., a bike was stolen from EVGR-A Duan Family Hall.

Between 12:39 p.m. and 2 p.m., a grand theft occurred at Huang Engineering Center.

Sunday, March 12

Between 2 a.m. on March 11 and March 12, a bike was stolen from Ujamaa-A.

Monday, March 13