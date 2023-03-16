Stanford Doerr School of greenwashing

This piece spotlights global consequences of the entanglement of Stanford’s “School of Sustainability” with Big Oil money; an oil pipeline wraps around Stanford’s iconic main quad like a snake, dripping oil (money) on the ground while fueling a fire that’s consuming the fuse to an Earth-bomb. The foreground features an array of protest posters inspired by images from real protests led by the Coalition for a True School of Sustainability and a QR-code call-to-action is embedded.