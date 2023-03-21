Stanford cancels Tuesday’s final exams amid power outages

All exams for the remainder of Tuesday have been canceled due to power outages, according to a 5:20 p.m. Stanford AlertSU email.

Wednesday’s exams will resume as scheduled and all dining halls are available to be used for respite and student study spaces 24 hours a day, according to a 9:00 p.m. email. The email instructed students still without power to contact their instructor directly to discuss their situation.

A power outage impacted much of campus Tuesday evening, after the weather caused damage to one of the main PG&E transmission lines feeding the University. Power was restored to most of main campus shortly after 7 p.m.. However, some upper row houses and faculty housing remain without power with no current estimate on when it will be restored.

Power outages also impacted portions of Stanford’s Redwood City campus to which power has been restored. As of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory remains without power.

The University’s cancelation of final exams is rare. The last time exams were delayed en masse was March 2020, after Santa Clara County issued a shelter in place order in response to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Because this outage presents a very unusual circumstance for both our students and faculty, all exams have been canceled for the remainder of the day. — Stanford University (@Stanford) March 22, 2023

The email instructs staff and faculty to check with their manager to determine whether to remain on campus and check road conditions before departing. All community members should avoid re-entering buildings, classrooms, or parking garages that are without power or emergency lighting, the email said.

The Daily has reached out to The University with questions about the possible rescheduling or reformatting of exams and how Tuesday’s canceled exams may affect students’ travel plans.

This story is breaking and will be updated.