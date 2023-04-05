Police Blotter: Assault, bike theft, property damage

This report covers a selection of incidents from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Mar. 28

Between 8 p.m. on Mar. 27 and 7:30 a.m. Mar. 28, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Building 85.

Thursday, Mar. 30

Between 12:36 a.m. and 11:28 p.m., a crime was threatened with the intent to terrorize at Main Quad.

Friday, Mar. 31

Between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., assault to commit mayhem was reported at Munger Graduate Residences Building 1.

Saturday, Apr. 1

Between 5 p.m. on Mar. 24 and Apr. 1, a bike was stolen from Kappa Alpha Theta.

Between 11 a.m. on Mar. 31 and 8 a.m. on Apr. 1, a bike was stolen from Robert Moore South.

Sunday, Apr. 2

Between 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 and 1 p.m. on Apr. 2, a bike was stolen from Mirrielees Highrise.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Stanford Campus Recreation Association.

Monday, Apr. 3

Between 11 p.m. on Mar. 22 and 4 p.m. on Apr. 3, a bike was stolen from Sally Ride.

Between 12 p.m. on Mar. 30 and 9 a.m. on Apr. 3, a bike was stolen from Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., a theft of personal property was reported at the Stanford Bookstore.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 5:55 p.m., damage to property to violate civil rights was reported at Norcliffe Hall.

Tuesday, Apr. 4