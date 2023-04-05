Stanford will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination from students, faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars. The vaccine requirement will end on April 10, but vaccination will still be strongly recommended by the University. Students and staff who work in healthcare facilities will still require COVID vaccination.

According to an email sent out by the executive director of Vaden Health Services James Jacobs and medical director of the Stanford University Occupational Health Center Rich Wittman, the decision to remove the COVID-19 vaccination requirement is based on the actions of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

“Please keep in mind that vaccinations and boosters remain safe, effective tools. They significantly minimize the chances of serious illness, hospitalization, and death related to COVID,” Jacobs and Wittman wrote.

The announcement comes weeks after the University announced that it would end its UberEats meal credits plan for students in COVID quarantine. Instead, students who test positive are instructed to wear a K95 mask, pick up food from a dining hall and eat either alone in a room or outside.

In their email to students, Jacobs and Wittman also noted that the COVID Color testing program for students will end on June 18. Rapid tests are still available for students outside of Arrillaga Family Dining & Commons. The Color testing program for staff, faculty and postdoctoral scholars ended on March 24.

COVID-19 cases among students have seen a decrease this week, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. As of Apr. 3, there are 18 students in isolation. “At this time last week, the comparable number was 42,” the dashboard said.

“Throughout the pandemic, you have taken campus health protocols seriously and taken steps to protect loved ones and vulnerable members of our community,” Jacobs and Wittman wrote. “We encourage you to continue making healthy choices.”