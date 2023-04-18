Physics doctorate student dies

Jonathan San Miguel, a doctorate student, died after being struck by a train on Sunday, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole. San Miguel started at Stanford in Fall 2017 and was set to earn his Ph.D. in physics this spring. He also served as a teaching assistant within the Physics department.

“Learning of a life lost so young is terribly difficult,” wrote Brubaker-Cole.

The email was sent to the entire Stanford community and included grief and mental health resources for students, faculty and staff.

“We are sharing this message with everyone because people who are impacted are all over campus, we want to make these resources available to everyone,” wrote Brubaker-Cole.

Support is available for students through Stanford’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) 24/7 at (650) 723-3785. The Graduate Life Office (GLO) is available 24/7 via the Stanford operator at (650) 723-7288, pager 25085 and during office hours at (650) 736-7078. The Bridge Peer Counseling Center offers counseling by trained students 24/7 at (650) 723-3392.

The Faculty Staff Help Center, located in Kingscote Gardens, offers confidential help for Stanford faculty and staff.

For questions about how The Daily approaches coverage of death of members of the Stanford community, please email [email protected].