Police Blotter: bike theft, damage to property, burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Apr. 11

Between 6 p.m. on Apr. 7 and 12 p.m. on Apr. 11, a bike was stolen from 450 Jane Stanford Way.

At 8:22 p.m., damage to property that violated civil rights was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Thursday, Apr. 13

Between 5:30 p.m. on Apr. 11 and 10:20 a.m. on Apr. 13th, a bike was stolen from Kappa Sigma.

At 12:30 a.m, an unauthorized entry to a dwelling was reported at Governor’s Corner.

Between 4:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m., a bike was stolen from 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Friday, Apr. 14

At 10:54 a.m, damage to property that violated civil rights was reported at Lathrop Library.

At an unknown time, damage to property that violated civil rights was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Saturday, Apr. 15

Between 8:32 a.m. on Apr. 12 and 2 a.m. on Apr. 15, the obtaining of $400 by false pretenses was reported at 715 Salvatierra St.

Monday, Apr. 17

Between 9 a.m. on Apr. 15 and 9 a.m. on Apr. 17, damage to property that violated civil rights was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 10:49 a.m. and 12:18 p.m., a second-degree burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at Lot 95 of the Track House.

At an unknown time, the obtaining of money by false pretenses was reported at the Elliott Program Center.

Tuesday, Apr. 18