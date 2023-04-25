Police Blotter: Sexual assault, bike theft, damage to property

This report covers a selection of incidents reported from April 17 to April 25 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to sexual assault.

Monday, April 17

At 9 a.m., obtaining money by false pretenses was reported at Robinson House.

Tuesday, April 18

At 2:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Between 12 p.m. on March 20 and 6 p.m. on April 18, a bike was stolen from 620 Mayfield Avenue.

At 8:30 p.m. on May 5, 2022, an instance of rape was reported at Mirrielees Highrise.

The Daily has reached out to Stanford University Department of Public Safety for comment regarding the reported rape at Mirrielees.

Wednesday, April 19

Between 9 p.m. on April 14 and 9 p.m. on April 17, a bike was stolen from Norcliffe Hall.

Between 6 p.m. on April 18 and 12:20 p.m. on April 19, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Studio 1.

Between 11 p.m. on April 16 and 5 p.m. on April 19, bike parts were stolen from Yost House.

Between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m., property damage to violate civil rights was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Thursday, April 20

At 9:26 a.m., an assault to intimidate was reported at the Beckman Center.

Between 3 p.m. on April 19 and 12 p.m. on April 20, a bike was stolen from EVGR-A.

Between 5:15 p.m. and 5:25 p.m., grand theft was reported at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Friday, April 21

At an unknown time between April 20 and April 21, a simple case of assault to commit rape was report at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

At 5 p.m. on April 20, identity theft was reported at 611 Coronado Avenue

The Daily has reached out to Stanford University Department of Public Safety for comment regarding the reported assault to commit rape between April 20 and April 21.

Saturday, April 22

Between 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and 9:30 a.m. on April 22, a bike was stolen at Lantana Hall.

Between 9:30 p.m. on April 18 and 5 p.m. on April 22, a bike was stolen from Norcliffe Hall.

Between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m., a bike was stolen at Escondido Village 2 Building 84.

Sunday, April 23

Between 5 p.m. on April 22 and 1 p.m. on April 23, theft of personal property was reported at the Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center.

Between 2:40 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., a bike was stolen from Huang Engineering Center.

Between 4 p.m. on April 22 and 9 a.m. on April 23, a bike was stolen from Schiff House.

Monday, April 24

Between 4 p.m. on April 23 and 6:40 a.m. on April 24, vandalism was reported at Jing Lyman Commons.

Between 12:01 a.m. and 3 a.m., a bike was stolen at Escondido Village 2 Building 88.

Tuesday, April 25