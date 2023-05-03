Persis Drell to resign as Stanford provost next fall

Persis Drell, the 13th provost of Stanford University, will resign from her role next fall. For the last six years, she has been serving as the University’s chief academic officer and chief budget officer. She will maintain her title as the James and Anna Marie Spilker Professor in the School of Engineering, teaching materials science and engineering and physics next fall.

In an email sent to faculty, she stated that her decision to step down “was not an easy one” but did not outline any other reasons for her resignation. She thanked faculty members for their support and specifically thanked Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne for the opportunity to further the University’s mission together.

“Much has been accomplished, and while more remains to be done, there are strong leaders who are stepping up to take on the responsibility of shaping the future of the institution,” she said. “Even though I will step down as provost later this year, Stanford is still my home. I look forward to seeing and working with many of you in new ways in the years ahead.”

Drell, who has served as Provost for six years, has led The University’s operational responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and worked with President Tessier-Lavigne on a variety of initiatives, including the creation of Stanford’s Long-Range Vision. She has also pioneered Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access in a Learning Environment (IDEAL), a series of cross-campus initiatives which aim to advance inclusion, diversity of thought and experience and equity in the University’s education and research, according to Stanford’s announcement.

“Persis has led vigorously with spirit, candor, good humor, deep thoughtfulness and steadfast dedication to Stanford’s mission of teaching and research,” Tessier-Lavigne said in the Stanford Report. “She has worked with our faculty to support and continually advance the academic excellence of Stanford, and she has had a major impact on nearly every aspect of university life.

The provost is responsible for the academic programs of the university. The deans of the seven Stanford schools, vice provosts and other administrators involved in teaching and research report directly to the provost. To select her successor, Tessier-Lavigne will establish a faculty-led advisory committee chaired by Debra Satz, Dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences.

The Daily has reached out to the University for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.