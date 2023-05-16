Police Blotter: Sexual battery, identity theft, bike theft

This report covers a selection of incidents reported from May 9 to May 16 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to sexual battery.

Tuesday, May 9

Between 9 p.m. on May 2 and 9 a.m. on May 3, grand theft of an electric bicycle was reported at Potter House.

Between 8 p.m. on May 8 and 3 p.m. on May 9, petty bicycle theft was reported at Tresidder Memorial Union.

At an unknown time between May 4 and May 9, motor vehicle theft was reported at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Between 4 p.m. on Apr. 8 and 9 a.m. on Apr. 9, petty bicycle theft was reported at Escondido Village Studio 6.

Wednesday, May 10

At 11 p.m. on Apr. 18, petty theft was reported at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Between 9:26 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., an attempt to obtain money by false pretenses was reported at Storey House.

Thursday, May 11

Between 4:35 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on May 4, grand theft from a building was reported at Old Union.

Between 9 p.m. on May 8 and 8 a.m. on May 9, grand theft of an electric bicycle was reported at Maples Pavillion.

Friday, May 12

At 12:45 a.m., petty theft was reported at Old Union.

At 3:23 a.m., grand theft of a bicycle including giving a false identification to a parole officer, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of unlawful paraphernalia was reported at Jerry House.

At 5:29 a.m., disorderly conduct while intoxicated with alcohol was reported at the Mechanical Engineering Lab.

Between 9 p.m. on May 10 and 9 a.m. on May 11, vandalism was reported at Hundred Block.

Between 5 p.m. on May 11 and 10 a.m. on May 12, second-degree burglary and institutional breaking and entering was reported at the McMurtry Building.

At 1:10 p.m., intimately touching of a person against their will for sexual arousal was reported at Encina Commons.

With respect to the incident of non-consensual intimate touch for sexual arousal, SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson wrote in a statement to The Daily that “sexual fondling is classified in California as a misdemeanor. It is not considered a violent offense, which would make the crime a felony (such as sexual assault or rape).”

Saturday, May 13

At 1 a.m., petty theft of an electric scooter was reported at Stern Hall – Twain East.

Between 8:31 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., disorderly conduct with the providing of false information to a peace officer was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

The incident of disorderly conduct was referred to the Santa Clara County District Attorney (DA) for review. According to the SUDPS statement, arrests that were made in connection to this incident were referred to the DA, who will decide on whether or not to formally file criminal charges.

Sunday, May 14

At 2:26 p.m., disorderly conduct including identity theft was reported at Munger Graduate Residence Building 4.

Monday, May 15

At 5:30 a.m., vandalism was reported at Hundred Block.

Between 8 p.m. on May 14 and 8 a.m. on May 15, grand theft of an electric bicycle was reported at Governor’s Corner Griffin House.

At 10:26 p.m., an annoying phone call including a threat to intimidate and stalk was related at Escondido Village 2 Building 93.

At 12 p.m., vandalism was reported at Green Earth Sciences.

At an unknown time between May 13 and May 15, vandalism was reported at the intersection of Galvez Street and Nelson Road.

Between 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2022, petty bicycle theft was reported at the Lokey Chemical Biology Building.

According to a SUDPS statement, the incident of an annoying phone call to intimidate and stalk refers to the provisions of the California Penal Code about “revenge porn” and “criminal stalking.”

Tuesday, May 16