SportsMen's Swimming & Diving

Jack Ryan grabs top spot at US Diving Nationals and a ticket to World Championships

Jack Ryan on the diving board about to jump
Sophomore Jack Ryan prepares to dive during a meet on Stanford's campus in March. (Photo: KAREN HICKEY/isiphotos.com)
By Alex Dakers
May 17, 2023, 5:52 p.m.

The 2022-23 NCAA swimming and diving season may have come to a close, but the summer is just getting started for sophomore diver Jack Ryan.

Competing at the 2023 USA Diving National Championships, which began May 17 in Morgantown, W.Va., Ryan emerged as national champion in the mixed synchronized 3-meter event, alongside 2021 Olympic medalist Krysta Palmer. With that performance, Ryan — who in March secured the Cardinal’s highest event placing at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships with a bronze medal in the individual 1-meter event — also qualified for Team USA’s World Championship squad that will head to Japan this summer.

In West Virginia, where the US National Championships will run until May 24, Ryan will also contest the 1-meter, 3-meter and men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard events in the hopes of adding more dives to his World Championship line-up.

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships are scheduled for July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan, with the diving events taking place July 14-22. Depending on their own performances at upcoming competitions including the 2023 Phillips 66 (USA) National Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. (June 27 – July 1), fellow Cardinal swimmers from the women’s squad such as Claire Curzan, Torri Huske (both Team USA) and Taylor Ruck (Canada) may well join Ryan in Fukuoka.

Alex Dakers is a staff writer in the sports section and a first-year masters student studying Journalism. He is from the Cayman Islands (and more recently, an undergrad in the UK). You can catch Alex in the gym, at the pool or trying to find somewhere to watch the Premier League games — if he can wake up early enough to watch them! Contact him at sports 'at' stanforddaily.com.

Print Article
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account