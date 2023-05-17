The 2022-23 NCAA swimming and diving season may have come to a close, but the summer is just getting started for sophomore diver Jack Ryan.

Competing at the 2023 USA Diving National Championships, which began May 17 in Morgantown, W.Va., Ryan emerged as national champion in the mixed synchronized 3-meter event, alongside 2021 Olympic medalist Krysta Palmer. With that performance, Ryan — who in March secured the Cardinal’s highest event placing at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships with a bronze medal in the individual 1-meter event — also qualified for Team USA’s World Championship squad that will head to Japan this summer.

In West Virginia, where the US National Championships will run until May 24, Ryan will also contest the 1-meter, 3-meter and men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard events in the hopes of adding more dives to his World Championship line-up.

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships are scheduled for July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan, with the diving events taking place July 14-22. Depending on their own performances at upcoming competitions including the 2023 Phillips 66 (USA) National Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. (June 27 – July 1), fellow Cardinal swimmers from the women’s squad such as Claire Curzan, Torri Huske (both Team USA) and Taylor Ruck (Canada) may well join Ryan in Fukuoka.