Bye bye MTL…Hello me

I witnessed the Great Depression of CS students as the jobs they thought would be waiting for them in Silicon Valley disappeared and were taken by AI. MTL did nothing but allow AI to come into campus and take away their jobs. CS professors were replaced with AI. Students were replaced with AI. The acceptance and application rates decreased because of the irrelevance of computer science, and then the applications themselves were replaced with AI. But this wasn’t the worst of it. When the sports season began, MTL’s University did nothing to stop the Cal Berkeley students from absolutely crushing us in every sport. And it wasn’t like they were legitimately better than us.

Unsurprisingly, Cal resorted to dirty tricks. A coalition of them banded together and managed to persuade MTL to mess around with athlete recruitment in their favor by bribing him with unlimited access to Oski the Bear, which worked because Marc had always wanted an official school mascot.

We probably should have noticed much sooner that there was something off with our athletic teams. Their tails really should have been telling, and the floppy ears, and the barking, and the inclination to chase a squirrel up a tree. You would think we’d notice our teams were made up of dogs in wigs, but that thought never occurred to us at all.

It was only a huge scandal when that rambunctious reporter (again, why him?) revealed this, but the scandal was still not enough to truly bring MTL down. Students stopped caring after two days of protesting. Apparently, the idea of sleeping outside of his home in the cold, wet rain wasn’t worth it for many of them.

It was clear to me, and it has always been clear to me, that MTL never truly cared about us. The man only cared about himself. He never created change, unless that change had benefited him or his image. I knew something had to change.

That’s when I realized it — if MTL had resigned, then there was a vacancy. There was no Stanford president. Stanford would surely have to hire someone to fill that void. They would need someone dedicated to Stanford. Someone who was intelligent and charismatic, with the ability to turn a blind eye whenever needed. Someone who would willingly sell themselves out.

Someone like me.

And then, I saw my sign. My moment. It was a post on Handshake calling for applications for “University President” with a starting salary of a bajillion figures.

I knew immediately I had to toss my hat in the ring. I didn’t care that “freshmen never get anything.” When I saw the posting on Handshake, you better believe that I applied. That’s why, when I got the email from Persis Drell begging me to take the job, to pour my time and effort into this new endeavor, all I had to say was, “Girlie, I got this.” It was also the last thing she asked of me before she resigned, so obviously I couldn’t refuse her.

I mean, who else would understand the wants and the needs of the Stanford population better than a current Stanford student? Sure, I’ve been here for a couple of years, but it feels like I’ve been here for a lifetime. I think I know the needs of every Stanford student. I certainly know my own needs. And I am a Stanford student. Therefore, I am the best representative.

I knew, going into this, that I was going to be the people’s president. I wasn’t motivated by the fact that I’d get to live in Hoover House (which is a huge upgrade from GovCo, by the way, but of course anything would be an upgrade from GovCo, except Crothers, or FloMo, or West Lag, or Branner, or Soto, or Larkin). Also, the fact that I’d be paid more than a million dollars as a 19 year old played no part in my decision or motivation to be the president. I care deeply about the issues of Stanford students, like me.

I was in this because I wanted to create positive and lasting change. I wanted to end this War on Fun. I wanted to end the investment into fossil fuels (because nuclear is where it’s at right now). I care deeply about beating Cal — there’s a reason why I’ve beheaded every teddy bear I’ve ever owned. I’m just that devoted to Stanford. That’s why, after I was revealed as Stanford’s new president, I put all of those Stanford dollars to good use and held a record-breaking parade, inviting all of those British artists that refused to perform for King Charles’ coronation, and designated the entire month of March as a celebratory month in my honor. After all, March was Women’s History Month, and I was making history as Stanford’s first female president.

Of course, after all of the celebrations, I immediately got to work, by which I mean that I spent a good chunk of my time renovating Hoover House. I mean, if parts of campus were going to be renovated, I might as well renovate my new house as well. It just makes sense, logistically, of course. I wanted to make the House even more beautiful, and it did become more beautiful. Besides that, I actually did do real work. I tried to fix the tuition issue, I really did, but it just seemed more profitable to continue to raise tuition and have people pay the University more.

But, I just wanted to put it on the record that I really did try to lower tuition. I tried my hardest, but I couldn’t. It wouldn’t be great for the business if I did. My hands were tied. And I could keep naming all of my other efforts to improve life on campus for students, but all of then we’d both be here for a very long time because believe me, I really did try my hardest to fight for my fellow students.