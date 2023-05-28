Spectacles

Alongside him, she pulls bleary all-nighters until her eyes feel like bleeding. Until all her girlfriends think she’s Harvard-bound or something. Until her boyfriend at the time teases her, calling her Dr. Cortez. Until she stands in her Mama’s oversized pantsuit onstage and sees her old woman smile at her, proud of her for the last time. The stage, the spotlight, that trophy, her suit.

She likes the feel of that pantsuit on her. It’s itchy-as-fuck, long in the wrong places, but she likes it. The authority of it. The stability. That’s something, isn’t it?

Stability is something she’s forgotten the taste of. After the award ceremony, she stands in the chill of the parking lot. The wind is too cold, the pantsuit too thin, and her friends want to take Dr. Cortez out to dinner, some fast food, but Kevin tugs on her sleeve before she leaves. Kevin — with his clip-on tie and thick rim glasses — he’s saying something about taking the project to the district level, vying against those private school kids for blue ribbons. The fields of dead grass and shattered bottles rustle, no stars in the sky. She glances behind her and sees a puff of smoke or vapor snake into the still air. She’s already forgotten who Kevin even was. She laughs: Sure, whatever. I’ll think about it. See ya.

But she remembers ignoring his texts, thinking that the trophy felt heavy enough, and avoiding him in the rest of her classes. And she remembers getting drunk with the guy she was seeing, some nobody with botched tattoos who told her she’d been spending too much time in her room studying, some smooth-talker, some faceless breath on her back. He was right, she hadn’t been living enough these past few weeks. She remembers the blur of clubs and wasted nights and living like it was the end of the world, ‘cause it was fun like that. It was so easy to thrill herself like that. With the world spinning on bottles, with bodies on bodies in the dark ends of the night, and it was all so fun.

Until the baby.

Until the smooth-talker she hates the name of and won’t even think in her mind, abandons her, catches the one train out of town, and doesn’t leave money for abortion fees. Until the weight becomes visible on her skinny body and her bones sag. Until she drops out, moves out, and runs out of excuses in the face of shouts and swears from Mama. Until she misses wearing that pantsuit, and wishes she stayed forever on that stage.

* * *

She hears Dr. Wong chuckle softly and she is pulled to the present. She’s still in the optometrist’s office, right? Busy daydreaming, what had she asked him earlier? Something about why he came back to this town? She feels kiddish, almost tempted to bring up that science fair, the sensation of holding that tacky trophy. But she takes in the shine of his expensive watch, his leather shoes, his teeth. He wouldn’t remember. He adjusts another piece of his equipment effortlessly and replies with a tone that says this is a practiced line.

I decided to come back to town after getting my degree in optometry. Always nice to give back to the community… now Emilio, which one looks better A or B?