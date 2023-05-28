Students and faculty feel CSRE program stretched thin, call for departmentalization

Last year, the Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity (which helps run the CSRE programs) was given the green light and funds by the Department of Humanities and Sciences to hire an associate director for three of its programs. This position was created to foster community among the various academic programs in CSRE and address criticism from students and faculty for its limited course options and teaching staff inconsistency.

Yet the search for the position for each program – AAS, CHILATST and NAS – has been challenging, with only AAS successfully fulfilling the position as of spring quarter.

This associate director is expected to teach four classes a year within their program, one of which is mandated to be an introduction course, Moya said. They will also contribute to administrative aspects of the program, help develop the curriculum and organize CSRE events. Although associate directors contribute a significant amount of work to the CSRE programs, there are no structured opportunities for associate directors to then get hired for a tenured faculty position.

AAS began its search for an associate director last year and hired Thaomi Michelle Dinh, who began her position this past fall. However, the search for CHILATST and NAS associate directors has proven to be more difficult, according to Moya.

Though Moya expressed excitement about these positions, she noted that filling these spots has been difficult because it requires the “right person” willing to teach courses without having an official faculty title.

Currently, the associate director position is the only way to hire a person to teach full-time in a CSRE program. Often, potential candidates for this position prefer to teach as official faculty since a faculty position would mean opportunities for a professorship. As a result, the limits of the associate director position dissuade them from applying.

“Finding the right person is key, which is why the searches have not yielded,” Moya said. “What [we] want is somebody who is a really excellent teacher but for some reason or another may not want to go on and do a faculty job. And so it’s that sweet spot between having an excellent teacher and someone who doesn’t want to be faculty because these are not faculty positions.”

For Dinh, though, the lack of a faculty title was no deal-breaker. On the contrary, the pedagogical focus drew her to apply for the job. She was responsible for teaching AMSTUD 100: “Introduction to Asian American Studies” this winter and is currently teaching a spring course on sexual violence in Asian America.

The associate director position also allows her to conduct research at a self-guided pace, rather than working toward the specific demands associated with the tenure track. Engaging with students within ethnic studies this year has even helped guide her research work.

“A lot of the times when I’m teaching something, it’ll also be about something I’m doing research on. So, [for instance,] I have an article coming out this year on sexual violence, and that’s something I’m going to be talking about in my class. And so it’s nice to be able to figure out how to do that, too,” Dinh said.

Aside from AAS, Jewish Studies is the only other program that has been successful in hiring an associate director. Shaina Hammerman currently serves in that role and began working for the Jewish Studies program in 2020.

However, according to some in CSRE administration, the programs that still lack an associate director are feeling the effects of this gap.

Karen Biestman, who serves as the associate dean and director of the Native American Cultural Center, is currently fulfilling 25% of the duties of the NAS associate director position until a permanent candidate is chosen. Though the original search for a NAS assistant director failed, it was recently relaunched with broader outreach and has yielded promising leads, Moya said.

The CHILATST associate director position search also failed and is currently stalled. CSRE staff are in the process of reassessing the search process and hope to relaunch the search at some point in the future.

These associate directors’ positions have broad and complex administrative and instructive roles. Additionally, each ethnic studies program also has a faculty program director. For AAS, the program director position is filled by tenured music professor Stephen Sano.

Dinh explained that although Sano manages to keep up a high level of involvement in the organization of AAS, his primary job responsibilities still lie in his home department of music. However, Dinh notes that her sole responsibility is to AAS, which allows her to focus all of her energy on the program.

“It’s helpful to have a designated person who’s just taking care of the program,” Dinh said. “So whether that means answering specific questions about the program, teaching Asian American Studies-specific classes, or putting on Asian American-specific programming that becomes really valuable.”

Having an associate director allows the program to have more hands on deck — a crucial need for any academic program. For CSRE, the need for dedicated staff is even further exacerbated by the nature of its status within the University as a program rather than a department.

Moya noted that as long as departments are deeply integrated into the University’s structure, “It puts IDPs, especially IDPs like CSRE, at a real disadvantage because we don’t have our own faculty energy to draw on and we can’t hire.”