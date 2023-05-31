Police Blotter: Rape, identity theft and robbery

This report covers a selection of incidents reported from May 24 to May 30 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to sexual assault.

Wednesday, May 24

Between May 1, 2022 and May 24, 2023, stalking was reported at Mitchell Earth Sciences Building.

Between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on May 22, vandalism was reported at 340 Bonair Siding Road.

Between 3 p.m. on May 23 and 10 a.m. on May 24, petty bicycle theft was reported at Escondido Village 2, Building 79.

Thursday, May 25

Between 1 a.m. and 1:16 a.m., a motor vehicle theft with a hit and run collision and property damage was reported at Main Quad.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 9:35 a.m., second-degree burglary was reported at Lot 95 – Track House.

Between 6 a.m. and 11:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported at 57 Pearce Mitchell Place.

Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., identity theft was reported at 8 Peters Coutts Circle.

Friday, May 26

Between 9 p.m. on May 25 and 10 a.m. on May 26, petty theft of an electric scooter was reported at Old Union.

Between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., petty theft of an electric scooter was reported at Roble Gym.

At an unknown time between Jan. 1 and Mar. 3, an instance of rape was reported at Kappa Alpha.

Saturday, May 27