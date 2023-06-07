An invitation to reconsider: A stage has all stages in it

Yonatan Laderman’s column “An Invitation to Reconsider” examines the different elements of a theater production in order to rethink life and theater with unorthodoxy.

when we fell from the skies

into the wombs, no one mentioned

how hard the ground was.

when I step in

it’s all dark,

one lamp remained on.

abandoned.

people forgot how to be alone—

lights.

a stage has all stages in it

stains of Dionysus’ wine—

the empty space is holy

a black box awaiting a ritual

like the burning bush that never decays.

constant change. steps.

we are all born lost

surrounded by things with meaning.

a screwdriver.

wood.

machines.

light.

wanting some for ourselves.

possess.

obsess.

reliant on a structure we don’t fit.

what is the key, the password?

a knock on wood?

a modern crucifix?

to steal our thoughts

to sedate our fears

all comes into that black box.

the machine.

deus machina.

it’s only when we lose ourselves

that we merge.

it’s only when we close our eyes

that we become free.