An invitation to reconsider: A stage has all stages in it

Yonatan Laderman’s column “An Invitation to Reconsider” examines the different elements of a theater production in order to rethink life and theater with unorthodoxy.
when we fell from the skies
into the wombs, no one mentioned
how hard the ground was.
when I step in
it’s all dark,
one lamp remained on.
abandoned.
people forgot how to be alone—
lights.
a stage has all stages in it
stains of Dionysus’ wine—
the empty space is holy
a black box awaiting a ritual
like the burning bush that never decays.
constant change. steps.
we are all born lost
surrounded by things with meaning.
a screwdriver.
wood.
machines.
light.
wanting some for ourselves.
possess.
obsess.
reliant on a structure we don’t fit.
what is the key, the password?
a knock on wood?
a modern crucifix?
to steal our thoughts
to sedate our fears
all comes into that black box.
the machine.
deus machina.
it’s only when we lose ourselves
that we merge.
it’s only when we close our eyes
that we become free.