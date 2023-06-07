Police Blotter: Rape, trespassing and stalking

This report covers a selection of incidents reported from May 31 to June 6 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

This story contains references to sexual assault.

Wednesday, May 31

At an unknown time between May 1 and May 30, an incident concerning student safety involving battery and false imprisonment was reported at Main Quad.

Between 5 p.m. on May 16 and 5:30 p.m. on May 30, petty bicycle theft was reported at the Center of Academic Medicine.

SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson previously wrote to The Daily that a case of student safety “is one in which a student or person reports a crime to Campus Security Authority but wishes to remain anonymous.”

Thursday, June 1

Between 8 p.m. on May 20 and 7 a.m. on May 21, petty theft from a building was reported at the Graduate School of Business.

Between 8:30 p.m. on May 31 and 10 a.m. on June 1, grand theft of an electric bicycle was reported at Potter House.

Between 10 p.m. on May 31 and 8:45 a.m. on June 1, grand theft of an electric bicycle was reported at Sweet Hall.

Between 10:40 p.m. on May 31 and 10:30 a.m. on June 1, petty bicycle theft was reported at Steuber Rugby Stadium.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., petty theft was reported at the Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center.

At 11:50 p.m., an outside warrant arrest occurred at the Oval.

Friday, June 2

At an unknown time between May 2 and May 31, stalking was reported at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Between 11 p.m. on June 1 and 2:45 p.m. on June 2, petty theft of bicycle parts was reported at EVGR Building D.

At 5:38 a.m., a simple case of obstructing a peace officer was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and O’Connor Lane.

At 8 a.m., threatening crime with the intent to terrorize involving an intimidating phone call and disobedience of a court order was reported at Lot 62 – Wilbur South.

SUDPS Security, Parking, and Traffic Manager Vincent Bergado previously wrote to The Daily that cases are classified as simple, as opposed to aggravated, when “very little information” about an incident was received in addition to no injuries being sustained.

Saturday, June 3

Between 6 p.m. on June 2 and 8 a.m. on June 3, petty theft of an electric bicycle was reported at Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Between 10 p.m. on June 2 and 1:30 a.m. on June 3, trespassing was reported at Wilbur Hall – Cedro.

Between 10 p.m. on June 2 and 1 p.m. on June 3, petty theft of an electric scooter was reported at Green Library – East.

Between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m., grand theft was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and Mayfield Avenue.

At 6:25 p.m., a simple battery case was reported at Frost Amphitheater.

Between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m., grand theft was reported at Manzanita Field Parking Garage.

Sunday, June 4

At 3 a.m. on May 15, a simple case of assault to commit rape was reported at SUDPS.

At 9 a.m. on May 29, sexual penetration with force was reported at SUDPS.

Monday, June 5

Between 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 15 and 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 21, assault to commit rape was reported (student safety) at Main Quad.

Between 7 p.m. on June 4 and 9 a.m. on June 5, petty bicycle theft was reported at Lot 31 – Roble.

At 10 a.m., aggravated battery was reported at the intersection of Bowdoin Street and Campus Drive.

At 10:30 a.m., grand theft of an electric bicycle was reported at Lagunita – Meier Hall.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 3:33 p.m., petty bicycle theft was reported at Roble Field Parking Garage.

At 6:23 p.m., a hit and run collision including vehicular and property damage was reported at Hundred Block.

Tuesday, June 6