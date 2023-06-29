Meet Conrad

The smell of oranges is thicker after the rain. I plunge headfirst into the bush, branches catching my coat, leftover drops of water sprinkling my hair and hands as I pull the leaves apart to explore the little forest of the citrus trees at the Lane B garden.

I groan as my back restores itself to a standing position, slowly morphing into a hunchback as I hunker over the strawberry patch in the sun. My fingers scramble through the mess of vines, snipping with my clippers at the dry browns and an occasional little red ruby of fruit.

My mouth twists into a grimace as the oil of the olive seeps into my tongue, an unexpected and partially unwelcome tang. Conrad laughs as I fumble in my bag for a mint to alleviate my poor taste buds.

Every Saturday morning is a story in itself, a story I can’t wait to open and discover. To many students, Saturday morning means justifiably sleeping in late. It means a brunch of pancakes, doughnuts, french toast and Stanford-stamped waffles. It means a day of pure “self care,” as many would like to hope it becomes. ‘Saturday’ itself is a word infused with citrus, covered in sunflower seeds, and stemming from the practice I voluntarily choose to undertake each morning at 10 a.m. Named after Saturn, the Roman god of agriculture, Saturday is the ideal day for discovering one’s roots in the earth. More simply put, Saturday is the perfect day to occupy one’s morning with gardening. Gardening is an art upon which our existence depends. In a garden, one grows strength, sustenance and survival. It fosters a community of green thumbs that aren’t afraid to get dirty and bright minds hungry for knowledge. Enter Conrad Schmidt (hover to expand):