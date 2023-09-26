Police Blotter: Hit-and-run, bike and scooter thefts

This report covers a selection of incidents from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Petty bicycle theft between 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 was reported at Columbae House.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Petty theft of personal property between 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 at the Windhover building was reported.

Friday, Sept. 22

Petty theft of an electric scooter between the hours of 12 p.m. and 9:25 p.m. at the Graduate School of Business was reported.

Petty bicycle theft between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. was reported in the area surrounding Escondido Village Graduate Residences (EVGR).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 23. at Maples Pavilion was reported.

Saturday, Sept. 23

A hit-and-run caused damage to vehicles and property between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. on the corners of Santa Teresa Street and Lomita Drive.

Petty bicycle theft between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. was reported at Sweet Hall.

Petty bicycle theft between 11 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 was reported in the area surrounding EVGR.

Sunday, Sept. 24