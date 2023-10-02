Press play with Piscis for a peaceful afternoon à la plage

A colorful playlist full of feel-good songs, heartfelt ballads and catchy melodies, perfect for a beach day.

It is the season of corn mazes and pumpkin spice, but with several warm days ahead of us, a beach day may be the perfect escape from campus — and this is the perfect playlist to transport you back to summer moments.

Acid green, aquamarine

The girls are dancing in the sand

And I throw my cellular device in the water

Can you reach me? No, you can’t (Aha)

Lorde’s “Solar Power” is the perfect sunny and carefree vibe to start a beach day. The lyrics toast to the joys of summer and surrounding yourself with nature, invoking images of beaches and warm sunsets you are bound to enjoy. Lorde’s dreamy vocals and upbeat instrumentation make this song the perfect anthem to tan to on a warm afternoon.

At the sunset garage

Ba-ba-ba

Sunset garage

In love with the girl

Who was working on my car

“Sunset Garage” sets a laid-back, almost nostalgic atmosphere, capturing the essence of lazy beach afternoons. A relaxing ambiance emerges through the song’s smooth melodies and hazy vocals. The track also features shimmering synths, driving drums and a combination of electric and acoustic guitars that contribute to the nostalgic vibe, making it a perfect song for relaxed moments under the sun’s warmth.

Somebody lay

In a sandy coffin

Riding Atlantic waves

“Nova Scotia 500” is the perfect tune for a sun-soaked road trip. The song’s breezy indie pop sound and catchy hooks evoke a sense of adventure and freedom, as the lyrics paint a picture of cruising along the coast. Shimmering guitars, warm synths and gentle percussion create a nostalgic and ethereal atmosphere that perfectly pairs with the song’s heartfelt vocals.

I’m gonna love you I mean it

Sending all my emotions away

Breathing, keep it to myself again

In a mix of lo-fi indie rock and surf-inspired melodies, “Steeam” is an excellent fit in your summer playlist. The song’s mellow, dreamy tenor and smooth vocals create a relaxing backdrop for lounging by the shores or hopping into the water.

If I die right now, I need you to see

Abigail, I want you to be alive with me

“Abigail” brings gentle and introspective vibes to your beach day playlist. The stripped-down acoustic instruments and tender lyrics allow for a reflective atmosphere to flow, allowing listeners to appreciate the beauty of the beach and the serenity that comes with it.

I saw her walking on the beach

And I knew you were what I need

And I swam all that I could

In the sand falling for you

As its title suggests, “Beach Whatever” is the perfect song to listen to at the beach whenever. The surf-rock-inspired sound, energetic guitar riffs and catchy melodies encapsulate the carefree spirit of beach days.

Yeah, so you fight what you feel to taste the real thing

Tastes so sweet, but you keep on saying

“Fading” perfectly captures the bittersweet feeling of summer coming to an end. The song’s introspective lyrics and the soothing blend of indie pop and folk elements make it an exciting addition, allowing people at the beach to reflect on summer adventures and memories, even once summer is gone.

Miles from here

The water’s blue

I want to go there

But the way I never knew

“Sol del Sur” transports listeners to a tropical paradise with its lush instrumentals and sun-drenched melodies. The song’s Spanish lyrics and warm vibes create an inviting atmosphere that invokes images of dancing with a partner in the sand.

Come to the ocean

Even when you’re broken

Come to the water

Let it wash you over

“Saltwater” is an indie pop gem that contributes to any beach playlist with its shimmering melodies and ethereal vocals. The lyrics speak of longing and escape, perfectly capturing the desire to immerse oneself in the calming embrace of the ocean. The track’s sumptuous orchestration produces a tranquil and melancholy ambiance, which includes vibrant guitars, ethereal synthesizers and a loose rhythm.

Want to rejoice, beauty of life

Embrace the game, natural smile

Breathing in deep, clocked in with style

With its infectious electronic beats and joyful energy, “Feel Good” is a must-have for a beach playlist. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to let go and embrace the present moment, while the vibrant soundscapes create an uplifting atmosphere that pairs well with the carefree nature of days spent at the beach.

Visuals burn my eyelids

If I caught you planting peach trees

We’d run away into the night

“Peach Trees” adds a touch of indie rock to a beach playlist, blending catchy hooks with a mellow vibe. The lyrics tell a story of youthful adventures and the search for freedom, making it a relatable track for beachgoers looking to create memorable experiences.

I’m gonna burn your house down to spread peace and love

And it gets me down

Oh, Lord, how it gets me down

“Brazil” by Declan McKenna is a rhythmic and infectious indie pop anthem that captures the vibrant spirit of the beach. The song’s energetic beats and catchy chorus make it a perfect addition to your beach day. Despite being a melodic track, the lyrics address topics such as government scandals, economic disparity and the exploitation of the country’s resources.

Darling, what you waiting there for?

I got you alone, but I don’t wanna go

“Weekend Friend” blends dreamy melodies and a mellow vibe, creating a serene atmosphere for a beach playlist. The song’s hazy vocals and reflective lyrics invite listeners to unwind and embrace the simplicity of beach life, adding a soothing touch.

Well I like lying here, the earth in the sun

And I want you to lie with me

And I want you to tell me

“A Leo Underwater” brings a refreshing and upbeat energy to the beach playlist. The song’s groovy indie pop sound, infused with funk and dance elements, is perfect for beach parties and dancing in the sand. At the same time, the song’s lyrics inspire listeners to let go and embrace the joy of the moment.

It’s new, the shape of your body

It’s blue, the feeling I’ve got

“Cruel Summer” captures the rollercoaster of emotions experienced during a summer romance. The song’s catchy pop hooks and Swift’s emotive vocals create a nostalgic and exhilarating atmosphere, eliciting the golden memories of fleeting summer romances and the highs and lows that come with it but soon leave as the leaves change tones.