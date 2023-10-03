Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters filled the Fox Theater in Oakland on Sept. 21 with dazzling and upbeat fall vibes, bringing her Good Witch of North American tour to the Bay Area. Peters performed many of her classics, including “John Hughes Movie” and “Not Another Rockstar” as well as selections from her newest album The Good Witch. The Oakland crowd was thrilled to jam to songs like “Body Better” and “Lost the Breakup” as Peters hyped up the hall with her spunky personality and glittering black slacks and platform boots.