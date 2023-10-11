Police Blotter: Stalking and check fraud

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Grand theft of a bicycle at 5:20 a.m. was reported at 80 Olmsted Road, Apartment #111.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 8:50 a.m. on Oct 3. was reported at 251 Governor’s Avenue (Jenkins House).

Grand theft of a bicycle between 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 3 was reported at 664 Lomita Court (Kappa Alpha Fraternity).

Grand theft of an e-bicycle between 1:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 was reported at 664 Lomita Court (Kappa Alpha Fraternity).

Petty theft of food at 11:15 a.m. was reported at 735 Campus Drive (EVGR-B).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 3 was reported at 664 Lomita Court (Kappa Alpha Fraternity).

Trespassing at 6:20 p.m. was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 was reported at 326 Santa Teresa Street (Lagunita Court).

Burglary at a student residence between 12 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. was reported at 757 Campus Drive (EVGR-A).

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 4 was reported at 730 Escondido Road (Mirrielees House).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9:20 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 3 was reported at 251 Governor’s Avenue.

Check fraud between 8 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 10 p.m. on Sept. 28 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Grand theft of an e-bicycle between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. was reported at 641 Campus Drive (Arrillaga Family Sports Center).

Petty theft of a bicycle at 8:44 p.m. was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way (Memorial Church).

Grand theft of a bicycle at 10:25 p.m. was reported at 137 Running Farm Lane, Apartment #102.

Thursday, Oct. 5

An attempted grand theft of a bicycle at 2:16 a.m. was reported at 735 Campus Dr (EVGR-B).

Grand theft between March 23 and Sept. 21 was reported at 415 Jane Stanford Way.

Identity theft at 9:11 a.m. was reported at 519 Lasuen Mall (Stanford Bookstore).

Grand theft between 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 12 p.m. on Oct. 4 was reported at 667 Masters Mall.

Petty theft of a mattress between 12 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 was reported at 5 Comstock Circle (Lieberman House).

Friday, Oct. 6

A hit-and-run collision between 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 and 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 6 was reported at 121 Campus Drive (Lyman Graduate Residential Parking Lot).

A hit-and-run collision at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 5 was reported at Campus Drive and Bowdoin Street.

Grand theft of a laptop between 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 6 was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union).

Petty theft of an e-bicycle between 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 and 4 p.m. on Oct 6 was reported at 650 Jane Stanford Way (Jack McDonald Hall).

Saturday, Oct. 7

Clery stalking between 12 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 was reported at 500 Escondido Mall.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the report of stalking.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Robbery/battery with great bodily injuries (GBI) between 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 8 was reported at 291 Lasuen Street.

Petty theft of a stroller between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 8 was reported at 730 Serra Street, Hoskins Highrise, Apartment #101.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 8 was reported at 726 Serra Street (EVGR-C).

A Santa Clara County leash law violation at 2:15 p.m. was reported at 276 Santa Teresa Street.

Auto burglary between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. was reported at 300 Palm Drive (Palm Oval).

A hit-and-run collision between 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 was reported at 326 Santa Teresa Street (Lagunita Court, Norcliffe Lot).

A financial crime between 8:15 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. was reported at 82 Olmsted Rd, #102.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the report of robbery/battery with GBI.

Monday, Oct. 9