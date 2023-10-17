Individual shot near El Camino and Palm Drive, AlertSU reports

An individual residing in a tent in the grove area reported that she was shot by an unknown assailant at 12:55 a.m., according to a Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) timely warning. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The tent was adjacent to El Camino Real between Palm Drive and Galvez Street, near Medical Foundation Way. There was no description of the suspect in the initial alert.

Timely warnings are issued when “crimes are considered to pose a serious or ongoing threat to students and employees,” according to the Clery Act.

Safety recommendations in the alert advised individuals to walk or run on lighted and paved paths with emergency telephone towers. A map of suggested routes is published on the SUDPS website.

The AlertSU encouraged students to report any suspicious activity immediately and “be aware of your surroundings and know your location at all times.”

“Avoid distractions such as talking or texting with a cell phone when on foot,” the AlertSU read.

