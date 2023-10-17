Police Blotter: Armed robbery, assault and grand theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Attempted petty theft between 5:45 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. was reported at Blackwelder Highrise.

Attempted petty theft of a construction tool between 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 8:50 a.m. on Oct. 10 was reported at Quillen Highrise.

Assault and battery on Oct. 4 at 11 p.m. was reported at Branner Hall.

Grand theft of a golf cart between 12 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 9. was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive.

Clery stalking between Oct. 4 and Oct. 8 was reported at 236 Santa Teresa Street (Robinson House).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the report of assault and battery.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Petty theft of earbuds between 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 was reported at 1 Comstock Circle, Apartment #102.

Clery stalking between February 2023 to June 2023 and Sep. 20 to Oct. 4 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Clery stalking between September 2020 and Oct. 3, 2023 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Clery stalking between September 2023 and December 2023 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

A financial crime was reported at an unknown time and date at 576 Alvarado Row.

Petty theft of an electric scooter between June 10 at 11 a.m. and Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. was reported at 554 Governor’s Avenue (East House).

Petty theft of a license plate between 1 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 9 was reported at 400 Block Museum Way.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Grand theft of an e-bike between 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 3:25 a.m on Oct. 12 was reported at 236 Santa Teresa Street.

Petty theft of an e-bike between 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 was reported at the Elliot Program Center.

Petty theft of a backpack between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. was reported at The Nitery.

Between 11 p.m. and 11:10 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at 441 Mayfield Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 13

Between 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, vandalism was reported at Stock Farm Garage.

A vehicle burglary was reported between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Visitors Center Parking Lot.

Between 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, petty theft of a bicycle was reported at 97 Olmsted Road.

Petty theft of a package was reported between 1:07 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at 87 Hulme Court.

Between 10:50 a.m. and 12:50 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at Cantor Arts.

At 10:50 p.m., a DUI/Collision was reported at the Oval and Palm Drive.

Saturday, Oct. 14

At 3:28 a.m., recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported at 41 Olmsted Road.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., petty theft of a door screen was reported at 25 Olmsted Road, Apartment #106.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., petty theft of a bicycle was reported at 87 Hulme Court.

Between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., petty theft of a bicycle was reported at 214 Pine Hill Court.

Vandalism/Trespassing at 2:45 p.m. was reported at 774 Santa Ynez Street.

Vehicle burglary between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. was reported at 400 Blk Roth Way.

At 11:30 p.m., assault/battery was reported at White Plaza.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the report of assault and battery as well as vandalism and trespassing.

Monday, Oct. 16