Richard Saller inaugurated as president

Richard Saller was officially inaugurated as Stanford president Monday afternoon, during a private ceremony that was not officially announced to students.

The Daily has reached out to the University for comment on whether Saller was inaugurated as an interim president or a president.

Saller was appointed interim president following former President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s resignation, which went into effect on Aug. 31. He was formerly dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences and a professor of European studies.

Saller was robed by Board of Trustees Chair Jerry Yang and a senior classics major, a source told The Daily. The source wrote that Saller gave a speech on excellence, innovation and integrity that drew on lessons from Roman history.

Saller also gave updates to Provost Jenny Martinez, and gave her a special copy of the Stanford Charter.

A few undergraduate students were present at the inauguration: an a capella group and a student chorus performed, and another student read the Stanford Land Acknowledgement at the beginning of the ceremony. Some students were told to exercise discretion about performing at the event.

The Daily has reached out to the University for comment on why students were not officially invited to the inauguration.

Orchestral groups Bay Area Brass and St. Lawrence Quartet also performed, a source told The Daily.

Former provosts Condoleeza Rice, John Etchemendy and John Hennessy, who was also a University president, were present. Two other former presidents, Gerhard Casper and Marc Tessier-Lavigne, also attended.